An arrest was made over the weekend in connection with a robbery that occurred at a home in Stephenville last week.

Breana Nicole Lohse, 18, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with burglary of a habitation.

The investigation was initially stalled after the victim who made the report - Morgan Conboy Staneart - stopped cooperating with police, according to Lt. Don Miller with the Stephenville Police Department.

“The misunderstanding between the victim and investigators has been resolved and she is now cooperating 100 percent,” Miller said Monday.

The robbery reportedly took place about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at a residence on Coleman Street.

Staneart reported that two individuals - a male and female - showed up at her house dressed as utility workers. She claims she was hit in the face and robbed at gunpoint. She said the suspects got away with a wallet, $60 cash, keys and a small amount of marijuana.

Miller said investigators are looking at other suspects and more arrests could be coming.

Meanwhile, Lohse is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Erath County Jail.

She was arrested in January for driving with an invalid license and in September 2018, she was arrested for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony.