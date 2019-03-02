Good Citizen Award recipients from the Amarillo and the area were recognized at the Esther McCrory Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution meeting on Feb. 11 at the Amarillo Central Branch Library.

The honorees are 13 seniors selected by their high schools: Aaron Michael E. Mendoza, Tascosa High; Bailey Black, Highland Park High; Dylan Maya, San Jacinto Christian Academy; Kadan Mantooth, Boys Ranch High; Kallie Ann Marting, Randall High; Lexie Shamir, Ascension Academy; Mackenzie Grimes, Canyon High; Macy Lynn Walker, Vega High; Madelyn Ann Mayfield, Bushland High; Madison Jordan, River Road High; Mary Huseman, Holy Cross Catholic Academy; Mateo Ontiveros, Palo Duro High; and Sydney Knox, Claude High.

Award recipients received a copy of the Bill of Rights, certificates, pins, and a poster stating the significance of DAR Good Citizen’s pin and what it stands for.

The news release reads: "The Esther McCrory Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution promotes and encourages leadership in high schools and in the community which will assist in the development of our future leaders. At our chapter meeting those qualities of each student were honored by its Annual Good Citizen Award ceremony which was Monday, Feb. 11, at the Amarillo Downtown Library."

To enter, the students submitted personal information "on high school activities and contributions to home and community. They also told about their future plans and their opinions about good citizenship qualities. Students had to write a personal essay while under supervision with limited timing. The essay this year was titled 'Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It:' with a focus on, 'How do the combined actions of many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?' " The winning entry has been submitted to the Texas State DAR for possible state and national competition. The chapter has been awarding high school seniors since 1933 when it became a national society project.

Scholarship money was awarded to the following three entries: Huseman, Maya and Shamir.

Mary Frances Huseman received the group's First Place Scholarship Award. She is the daughter of Kimberly Huseman. Mary attends Holy Cross Catholic Academy. She has been active in the National Honor Society and has been the captain of the volleyball team, track team, and basketball team. Mary has also participated in choir, art, speech, and the science fairs. Her plans are to attend Texas A&M University to study kinesiology and physical therapy.

Dylan Maya was the winner of the Second Place Scholarship Award. He is the son of Melissa Maya and Tim Whitener. Dylan attends San Jacinto Christian Academy. He is a member of the National Honor Society. Dylan has received honors in chemistry, English, physics, U.S. history, and tennis. He plans on attending college on an academic scholarship.

The third place Scholarship Award winner was Lexie Shamir. She is the daughter of Gus and Ugui Shamir. Lexie attends Ascension Academy. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Ascension Academy Key Club. She has won awards in physics and film studies contests that she has entered. She has worked with Amarillo Angel Tree and the Salvation Army. She plans on attending a university and study film/television production.

Kadan Mantooth was the recipient from Boys Ranch High. He is a member of the National Honor Society and will have eighteen hours of dual credit courses when he gradulates. He is also a member of FFA. Kadan has qualified to participate in the Junior National Finals Rodeo. He plans on attending college to study agribusiness and government.

The recipient from Bushland High was Madelyn Mayfield. She is the daughter of Ty and Michelle Mayfield. She has been active in band for four years, which included being in the All-State Band. Madelyn has placed flags at residences on federal holidays to help the local Kiwanis Club. She has been accepted at Oklahoma State University as a sophomore, where she will major in general business and a medical field.

Mackenzie Grimes was the recipient from Canyon High. Her parents are Deedy and Norman Grimes. Mackenzie is member of the National Honor Society and taking duel credit courses. She is active in varsity track and field. She is fly fishing enthusiast. Mackenzie plans on attending a Division I University to compete in track and field.

The recipient from Claude High was Sydney Knox. She is the daughter of Timmy and Leslie Knox. Sydney has been Miss Armstrong County. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and Youth Advisory Board. She has participated in band, sports and acting in a one-act play.

Bailey Black was the recipient from Highland Park High. Her parents are Jerry and Andrea Black. She is active in FFA as an officer and has shown a heifer which won first place in competition. Bailey was a winner in a competition at a United Supermarket sacking contest. She plans on attending Amarillo College, where she will study physical therapy.

The recipient from Palo Duro High was Mateo Ontiveros. He is the son of Ismael and Julie Ontiveros. Mateo is a member of the National Honor Society and has been an AISD Superintendent Scholar five times. He volunteers in the community helping others though the Snack Pak 4 Kids Program. He has shown his pottery and drawings in VASE. Mateo’s plans are to study architecture at a university.

Kallie Marting was the recipient from Randall High. She is the daughter of John and April Marting. Kallie is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a Canyon Superintendent Scholar. She has been on the basketball and softball teams. Kallie has volunteered in the community helping others through Snack Pak 4 Kids, High Plains Food Bank and Salvation Army. She plans on obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at the University of Wyoming.

The recipient from River Road High was Madison Jordan. Her parents are S.L and Shannon Jordan. Madison has been drum major and plays the flute. She is member of the National Honor Society. She also participates in FFA and on the yearbook staff. Her future plans are to attend Amarillo College and West Texas A&M to get a degree in social work.

Aaron Mendoza was the recipient from Tascosa High. His parents are Dr. Ruben and Maria Mendoza. Aaron is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club, and varsity tennis team. He is also an AISD Superintendent Scholar, a member of Spanish club and tennis player. Aaron plans on attending Baylor University and majoring in mechanical engineering.

The recipient from Vega High was Macy Walker. She is the daughter of Cody and Sherri Walker. Macy is a member of the varsity basketball team. She plays piano and enjoys painting and drawing. She volunteers at the High Plains Food Bank and distributes flags for the Kiwanis Club on special days. Macy plans on going to college and studying physical therapy for various sports.