Julie Crouch-Smith, manager of Stephenville’s Tourism and Visitor Bureau, has been selected to participate in the Leadership Texas Class of 2019. Nominated by a member of the Texas Midwest Community Network, Smith will join women leaders from across the state in the year-long program. Workshops will include sessions in San Antonio, Laredo, Bryan/College Station and Austin. Smith recently attended a reception in Abilene where she is pictured with the Big Country Alumni of Leadership Texas.