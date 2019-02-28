Stephenville Medical and Surgical Clinic announced Thursday that it has joined Privia Medical Group – North Texas.

“This partnership allows us to continue providing high-level, quality care to our patients and their families,” said SMSC Family Physician Benjamin Marcum, MD. “Our partnership with Privia Medical Group brings new resources to help us maintain the health of our community and improve care coordination both in and outside the doctor’s office. We are looking ahead to the next 90 years and collaboration with Privia makes SMSC stronger.”

SMSC provides extensive services, including family medicine, OB GYN, general surgery, pediatrics and podiatry.

“We’re proud to partner with such a dedicated, compassionate group of physicians who’ve maintained their long-standing commitment to this community,” said Larry Tatum, MD, CEO Privia Medical Group – North Texas.“ Our resources and technology improve the patient experience