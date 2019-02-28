The Stephenville Knights of Columbus will begin its annual Lenten Fish Fry Friday, March 8, at Newman Hall.

The weekly event will take place from 5-7 p.m. every Friday through April 12.

The consists of fish, cole slaw, beans, hushpuppies, french fries, tea and dessert.

Prices for the all-you-can-eat dinner are $8 for senior citizens and children under 12 and $10 for everyone else.

Take-out service is available by calling 965-5693. Orders may be picked up at the back of Newman Hall on Centennial Street. All take-out orders are $10 per plate.

Local organizations benefiting from part of the proceeds each week include:

March 8 - Stephenville Senior Citizens

March 15 - TREAT

March 22 - HOPE

March 29 - CHOICES Clinic and Life Resource Center

April 5 - Dublin Senior Citizens

April 12 - Sacred Heart Church Building Fund in Comanche.