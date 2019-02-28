And just like that, there are two.

The race for place 5 on the Stephenville City Council got smaller Wednesday when Carey Boynton announced that he has withdrawn.

In a statement emailed to the E-T, Boynton said a medical issue prompted his decision to leave the race.

“I was admitted to the hospital Saturday (Feb. 23) and was released (on Tuesday),” Boynton said. “Due to this event in my life, I have decided at this time to withdraw from running for city council.”

Ricky Thurman and Bradley Oglesby are the two remaining candidates still in the race for place 5 currently held by Rhett Harrison who is not seeking re-election.

Thurman, 36, is a local insurance agent.

Oglesby, 64, is a retired salesman.

Early voting in the May 4 election will take place April 22-30.