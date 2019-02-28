As a long-standing tradition, the Alice Echo-News Journal recognizes one Alice High School senior each week as Teen of the Week. At the end of the school year, the students recognized are eligible for a $1,500 scholarship awarded by the Alice Echo-News Journal and sponsored Guaranty Title and Abstract Company.

Name: Haylee Perez.

Parents: Cesar Nunez & Monica Perez.

Educational/Future Plans: I plan on attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to get my Bachelors of Science of Nursing (BSN), join their nursing program to be an RN, while getting my Masters degree, to then work at a trauma center.

Accomplishments/Honors: Honors band, National Honors Society, Coyote Scholar (ranked 6th of 275), I also received my CNA at age 16.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice? The best advice I have ever received is “Life is not a competition. You are in your own race and the finish line is being better than you were yesterday.” Jenney Karasek gave me this advice.

Where do you see yourself in five years? In five years I see myself with my BSN going for my Master's degree and in the nursing program at TAMUCC.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why? If I could change something in the world I would change public education in the world. I am very grateful to live in a society where education is free, however not everyone has the same opportunity as me, and that is something that needs to change. Everyone no matter race or sex deserves the chance to be educated. There is not a downside to education, the benefits are all positive.

If you could invite three people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why? If I could invite three people to dinner I would invite Barack Obama, because I admire the work he did as President. I would invite Demi Lovato because I have been a huge fan of her since I was younger, and I find her to be very inspirational. The last person I would invite to dinner would be Ellen Degeneres, because I think she is incredibly funny and nice, and she would give me amazing advice.

Favorites: My favorite food is spaghetti, specifically my aunt’s spaghetti. My favorite book is The Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell. My favorite movie of all time is Mamma Mia. My favorite town in Texas is San Antonio. My favorite vacation spot would be Germany, although I have never been there I have always wanted to.