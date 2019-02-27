The National Weather Service will be in town for a free severe weather training session.

Last year brought a variety of severe weather including hail up to 3 inches in diameter in the spring and summer months and flash flooding in the fall.

The 2019 severe weather season is not far away, and the NWService and local emergency management officials want you to be ready.

The public is invited to a SKYWARN storm spotter class from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at Tarleton State University’s science building room 102.

The class is for organized storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared.

This is part of a regional severe weather preparedness campaign, which will include spotter training sessions across 46 counties in North and Central Texas. Other classes in the region can be found on the full schedule http://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnsch?sptrsch.

This class is free and no pre-registration is necessary.

The program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information back to the National Weather Service and local public safety officials.

“By coming to this training session, you will gain a better understanding of Texas’ severe weather season,” says Tom Bradshaw, meteorologist. “Waiting until storms are on your doorstep is not the time to start thinking about severe weather preparedness. We hope you attend these free sessions to learn more about the severe storms that impact the region every year.”