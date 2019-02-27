Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar sign petition to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON — Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar continued to voice their displeasure with President Donald Trump by signing a pledge to impeach him.

The petition, #PledgeToImpeach, has been pushed by the liberal advocacy group Americans for All of Us Action.

The group’s campaign, By the People, wants to impeach and President Trump from office, group spokeswoman Alexandria Flores-Quilty said.

Both members of Congress have been outspoken critics of the president.

Tlaib, D-Mich., declared in January that she would “impeach the mother—-er,” and Omar, D-Minn., asserted in December that impeachment gets “closer” every day.

“We are really excited and inspired by the leadership of representatives Omar and Tlaib in taking this stand and I hope that other members of Congress join them,” Flores-Quilty said.

The organization tweeted videos of Tlaib and Omar signing the petition.

“I just can’t wait for us to show people, especially the families in my district, that they are being put first and that we’re going to hold everyone accountable to the law, including the president of the United States,” Tlaib said in her video.

When asked if she believes the president should be able to violate the constitution, Omar replied with a decisive “never,” before signing the petition.

By the People is a project of the group Americans for All of Us Action, according to its website. The group is separate from the Americans for All of Us PAC, Flores-Quilty said.

— CQ-Roll Call

Active shooter dead after firing on deputy near Charleston, S.C. cops say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina law enforcement officers responded to an active shooter situation that resulted in the death of the suspect, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said shots were fired at a deputy in Huger, according to the tweet. Huger is about 30 miles away from Charleston.

“All deputies are okay,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Sheriff Duane Lewis said the suspect was fatally shot by law enforcement after he opened fire on deputies, WCIV-TV reported.

Neighbors in the residential area said the shooting was originally an argument between neighbors, according to WCIV.

There is no word if anyone other than the suspect was injured or killed in the shooting.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department and SWAT were on scene with Berkeley County deputies, WCSC-TV reported.

Berkeley County school officials said students on a bus leaving Philip Simmons High School were brought back to the school because of shooting, according to WCIV.

— The State (Columbia, S.C.)

Teen arrested for threatening to shoot up or bomb Sacramento high schools, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police arrested a teen early Tuesday morning in connection with social media posts containing direct threats to shoot up or bomb multiple high schools in the city, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Police first received reports at about 9:19 p.m. Monday of an Instagram account making “viral” posts threatening to shoot up or detonate explosives at multiple high schools. Dispatchers, detectives and school resource officers received more than 100 calls relating to the threats, according to the release.

Officers detained a boy about 3 a.m. Tuesday, and he was arrested for terrorist threats, police said. The suspect’s identity would not be released because he is a minor, police said.

Detectives determined there is no credible threat to area schools related to the Instagram posts or the suspect. The investigation remains active, the department said in Tuesday’s release.

Sacramento City Unified School District issued a statement on Facebook just after 7 a.m. addressing the arrest and saying campuses would be open as normal Tuesday.

— The Sacramento Bee

Tornado Alley could see more severe storm risks this year, forecaster says

FORT WORTH — It’s that time of year to start worrying about the spring storm season. And one private weather forecaster, AccuWeather, is predicting a higher frequency of severe storm risks in Tornado Alley, which will include parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

“We believe that the more traditional severe weather region of the central and southern Plains will have a higher potential for tornadoes and severe weather more frequently than they have experienced on average the past three years,” Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather’s Lead Long-Range Meteorologist, said in a news release.

What’s the driving factor in this more active storm season?

“We believe warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures over the Gulf of Mexico will lead to increased moisture transport from the Gulf over the region and ultimately a higher frequency of severe weather in these areas,” Pastelok said.

But the National Weather Service says it’s almost impossible to make long-range predictions on tornadoes. The Climate Prediction Center’s seasonal outlook for March, April and May predicts above-normal precipitation, but that has no bearing on how many tornadoes will occur, said National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Martello.

“There’s no way you’re going to know from event to event,” Martello said. “If you’re missing one ingredient it’s a non-event.”

The 46 counties in North and Central Texas covered by the weather service’s Fort Worth office average 25 tornadoes annually but it can vary widely from year to year.

Last year, there were only 12 tornadoes and the two previous years were also below normal.

But 2015 saw a whopping 76 twisters with 42 in the month of May alone.

— Fort Worth Star-Telegram