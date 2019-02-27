Fear2Faith Foundation is hosting an event at Twisted J Live at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 4, called Lukerpalooza, in honor of Seth Luker, who passed away in December after a long battle with cancer.

Luker grew up in Gustine, Panther Creek and Stephenville. He attended the University of North Texas and received a business degree.

While he was going to school, he was also involved with the Dallas music scene and was helping manage bands and putting shows together. He ran into former classmate, Donald Carpenter, and they decided to form a band called Submersed with Luker being the tour manager.

“He was an integral part in us getting the word out there,” Carpenter said. “I remember one particular time, we just printed out our first demo CD, and we had some fans that were contacted from the internet in Fort Lauderdale. Seth who was around 6' 3", 250 pounds at the time, squeezed into my little Ford Focus and we got in the car and we drove all the way from Dallas to Fort Lauderdale, just to deliver these boxes of CD’s.

“He was one of those people that would follow you to the ends of the earth,” he added, choking back emotion.

Submersed ended up getting signed with a record label in New York called Wind-Up Records which had discovered other famous bands like Creed, Evanescence and Seether.

At the age of 27, Luker was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer.

“He had to pull himself out of that run to start chemotherapy and that was where his journey with cancer began,” Carpenter said.

Following his diagnosis, Luker decided to open his own business called Rockin’ Wellness in 2011, that focused on health, wellness and healing through superfoods. The products are enjoyed by people across the country, from rock stars to athletes to cancer fighters and survivors.

After beating cancer twice, it returned two years ago.

“He really inspired people to live healthy, happy lives and he kept all of us inspired over the years on the different projects and things we were working on. That’s kind of how we’re here today, it’s just a bunch of people that are really grateful to have known him and we just want to show our community how much he meant to all of us,” Carpenter said.

Lukerpalooza will be headlined by international recording artist Tremanti, fronted by the lead guitarist of the band Creed and Alter Bridge, Mark Tremanti.

Another band called Kirra from Oklahoma City is opening the event. They also lost their singer last year.

“It’s a bit of a memorial for them as well,” Carpenter said. “We’re happy to have them and we’re happy to bring some amazing talent into Stephenville for our local friends and family and we hope it’s just the beginning of more exciting things to come in remembrance of such a dear friend.”

Advance tickets are $30. Tickets on the day of the event are $40. Tarleton State University students who show their student I.D. will also be able to purchase tickets for $20 at any time.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Luker’s wife, Allison, and 6-year-old son, Nash, who is also a cancer survivor.

“It’s our last grand gesture to a friend that, any position we are in today, wouldn’t have been without him and I think, for all of us, it was about finding the purpose within his loss, trying to understand exactly the ‘why’ with somebody who had so much to offer the world and it’s an opportunity for us to really continue his legacy,” Carpenter said. “That was one of the reasons why we wanted to start the Fear2Faith Foundation and give us a platform, not just to do this this year but to come around multiple times throughout the year and remind everybody of the spirit that Seth had and the impact he had on the community and how it’s still alive and well in all of us who love him so much.”

For more information visit the Lukerpalooza event page on Facebook and go to https://thetwiststephenville.ticketfly.com/event/1831175-lukerpalooza-benefit-stephenville/ to purchase tickets.