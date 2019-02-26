Tarleton State University Career Services hosts its annual Spring Job Fair, Wednesday, March 6, giving students, alumni, and the local community an opportunity to meet with businesses and industries currently hiring.

The free come-and-go fair begins at 10 a.m. in the Barry B. Thompson Student Center ballrooms. Participantsare encouraged to bring their résumés and other applicable materials. Appropriate business attire is required.

For a list of participating employers, go to http://tarletonstate.us/jfemployers.

Job seekers can meet employers personally and receive career advice at an Employer Success Panel from 9-10 a.m. in Room 27 of the student center.

Employers can register to participate through Handshake at tarletonstate.us/handshakejobfair. Participants The registration fee is $180, with $75 for an extra display table.

Tarleton’s Career Services Center is located in Room 218 on the second floor of the Thompson Student Center and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

To learn more about the Spring Job Fair, call 254-968-9078 or email careers@tarleton.edu.