In a nod to its long and celebrated basketball tradition, West Texas A&M University has added a statue of former Buffaloes standout Maurice Cheeks, one of the best-known players in program history. The life-sized, bronze sculpture was recently placed on the southwest side of the First United Bank Center in Canyon, where the team plays its home games.

It would be difficult to find a player more singularly identified with the Buffaloes basketball program. Cheeks, a native of Chicago, played from 1974-78 and was a three-time all-Missouri Valley Conference selection. As a college player, Cheeks averaged almost 17 points per game and remains the third leading scorer in school history. Appropriately the artwork features Cheeks in his No. 10 West Texas State jersey.

The work marks the first time a WT player or coach has been honored in such a manner, according to our story that appeared Saturday. The artwork was commissioned by sculptor Brian Hanlon, who is the official master sculptor of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame located in Springfield, Mass. Hanlon’s work has been part of more than 300 private and public installations around the country. The only other work by Hanlon in Texas at the moment is a statue of former longtime Texas women’s basketball coach Jody Conradt in Austin.

Cheeks, who was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame just last year, parlayed his highly successful college career into a successful and long journey in the NBA. Primarily, he was known for his team play and defensive prowess. In a 16-season career, he was a four-time all-star who spent most of his time in Philadelphia but also made stops in San Antonio, Atlanta, New York and New Jersey.

A high point of his years as a pro came in 1983, when he was part of the formidable Philadelphia 76ers team that included Julius Erving and Moses Malone and won the league championship with a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. At the time of his retirement following the 1992-93 season, Cheeks was the all-time NBA leader in steals.

He then went into the coaching ranks and spent nine seasons as an NBA head coach with Portland, Philadelphia and Detroit. His best year came during his second season in 2002-03 when he led Portland to 50 wins, although the team was then upset in the first round of the playoffs. He currently is an assistant coach on the staff of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Buffs athletic officials also announced the establishment of the Cheeks Endowed Scholarship, designed to provide scholarship funds for athletes at the point guard position, which is where Cheeks made his living throughout his career. According to WTAMU athletics officials, the school will have an official celebration of the statue, and Cheeks is expected to attend after the NBA season ends.

It is admirable to see WTAMU embracing tradition and paying tribute to a man who has represented the Buffaloes so well throughout a 40-year association with basketball. The university has an athletic legacy of which there is much to be proud and much to celebrate. We look forward to the “official” public celebration and the return of Cheeks to a place where he has brought so much notoriety and rightfully remains a revered and respected figure in WTAMU athletic annals.