Erath County Jail administrator Vanessa Griffin received good news for the second year in a row on Monday when an official with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards showed up unannounced for its annual inspection.

“There were no deficiencies found and that’s something we are very proud of,” Griffin said.

The jail has an average population of 86 inmates overseen by 29 jailers, including Griffin.

Griffin, who has been the jail administrator for the past two years, credits her staff for Monday’s high marks.

“I have a very good staff and great leaders,” she said. “They take a lot of pride in what they do and make my job easy.”

Sheriff Matt Coates said he was also pleased with the inspection.

“The staff does a great job,” he said.