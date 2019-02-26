During Monday's regular meeting the Potter County Commissioners' Court extended a salute to Facilities Maintenance Director Mike Head, who is retiring after 34 years of service.

"I've never met a man who was so meticulous about his job," Precinct One Commissioner H.R. Kelly said. "Everything he touched, he wanted to make sure it was done completely and correctly. We thank you for the wonderful job you've done."

Precinct Two Commissioner Mercy Murguia expressed sentiments lauding Head for his resolute manner of conduct.

"I would like to speak to the integrity that you have, not only from a project perspective, but really your conviction and why you feel one way versus another, even in terms of disagreement," she said. "That is something so valuable. Thank you for holding the line."

Head said when he began his tenure, the department's standing was less than stellar.

"When I first came to work here, the Maintenance Department was the laughing stock of the county," he said. "Everybody made fun of us and I just couldn't put up with that. Our mismatched uniforms were a green like you see painted on the hospital walls. If we could buy epoxy by the boxes, we would. That's all we used here. We put a lot of band aids on stuff and that was the mentality for many years. That was something I wanted to change."

Head urged county officials to continually foster an environment encouraging employees to foster long term commitments within Potter County.

"I hated being called a maintenance guy," he said. "That just went right through me. Every person in our department is a respected technician in their own field. Projects come and go, but you need someone who will make a career here. If you all can make Potter County a place where you can build a career, do that."

Precinct Four Commissioner Alphonso Vaughn added Head is a consummate professional.

"We appreciate all you have done for this county," he said. "It goes without saying this county is much more advanced thanks to your efforts, as you have helped push it into the 21st century."

The Commissioners gathered at the conclusion of the recognition to present Head with a framed certificate.

"I would like to thank the Commissioners for blessing me with the opportunity to have a career in Potter County," he said. "I respect each and every one of you for what you do and the difficult decisions you make."