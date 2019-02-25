Anytime law enforcement works to make the city safer, we should all be a little happier and appreciative. In that spirit, it was nice to see federal, state and local authorities get together recently at the Amarillo Police Department headquarters and discuss the benefits of a new initiative aimed at curbing violent crime.

Officials announced a second Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative in Amarillo during a news conference in late January. Through collaborative efforts of federal and local authorities, resources are concentrated in areas where crime is common and home to violent offenders. The areas of emphasis are the North Heights and San Jacinto neighborhoods.

“When it came to identifying Amarillo’s Project Safe Neighborhood hot spot, we leveraged data, working with an outside academic, a top tier criminologist, to hone into a neighborhood which is about a seven and a half-mile block in the San Jacinto/North Heights area,” Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said in our story. “This area has now been plagued by crime.”

The initiative has several focal points: removing the most egregious offenders, educating those who have been convicted of a crime and building trust with residents who in some cases might be wary of law enforcement, according to our recent story.

A review of data indicated statistical spikes in homicides, aggravated assaults and robberies, illustrating an increase in serious crimes in the area. The data revealed the murder rate was more than 50 per 100,000 people. Coupled with a median income of $30,000 and some 8,000 children under the age of 14, the neighborhood is in need of this type initiative.

“What we as a group decided was this neighborhood could benefit from a targeted, multi-agency approach,” Cox said.

Project Safe Neighborhood includes the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security investigations, the Amarillo Police Department, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, according to our story. It began last month, capitalizing on a strong working relationship between all levels of law enforcement as they go about the important business of protecting residents. “I think it’ going to be a very valuable resource for our community,” Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain said.

The initiative sends a clear signal to residents that authorities are aware of the challenges taking place in the area and that they are working to address them. Likewise, it sends the same signal to those who live outside the margins of the law. Authorities are intent on helping citizens take back their neighborhood.

“We want them to have a place they can come home to that’s not ravaged by violence, drugs and individuals who are exploiting weaknesses of the community for their own gain,” Eric Jackson, a Special Agent in Charge in the FBI’s Dallas office, said in our story. “The other thing we’re going to bring is what federal law enforcement does best. We’re going to work hand-in-hand with state and local partners to identify these individuals through intelligence while bringing them to justice in a quick and coordinated manner.”

We applaud law enforcement for this proactive approach to getting violent criminals off the streets. We will be interested in the days ahead to hear updates on the progress of making this neighborhood safe … as will the residents of North Heights, San Jacinto and all of Amarillo.