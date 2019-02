The Stephenville Music Club met Feb. 14 at First United Methodist Church. In keeping with this year's theme, "Broadway Melodies," Tim Turnbeaugh presented an overview of Broadway shows of the 1980s and its revolutionary music. In recognition of Valentine's Day, Tim closed with "Paint Me a River." Following the program, a covered dish luncheon was enjoyed by all. For more information about the Stephenville Music Club, call 254-968-8362.