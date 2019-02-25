Austin police say a 10-month-old boy was sleeping on a couch inside an apartment in North Austin on Sunday night when a gunman began firing randomly through the front door, striking the child multiple times.

As the boy’s father rushed into the room to protect his son, he, too, was wounded by gunfire, though not as gravely, officials said. By Tuesday afternoon, the boy had undergone two surgeries and remained in critical but stable condition, they said.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley urged the public for information that helps find the shooter.

"Our plea today is for the community to come forward," he said Tuesday. "If you know something, if you saw something, if you've heard something, if you were in that neighborhood or around that apartment when this attack took place, please reach out. Please call us. ... This is an attack on our city ... that is unlike any others in recent memory, and we could not have a more innocent victim than a 10-month-old child who was sleeping on the sofa when bullets rang through the front door."

Manley said investigators are still gathering information on the shooting, though he would not go into details on specifics of the investigation. At first, detectives thought the incident, which happened around 11:11 p.m. in the 1800 block of Wooten Park Drive, might have been a drive-by shooting. However, the investigation later revealed that someone had approached the front door of the apartment just before the shooting.

“There were two individuals, both a man and a woman, that came to the door prior to this shooting, and were at that door directly preceding the shooting taking place. We consider these individuals persons of interest,” Manley said.

Police said they did not have a description for the man on Tuesday, but identified the woman as possibly between 17 and 25 years old with blonde hair that may or may not have been dyed. She was wearing a turquoise or blue hoodie with pink flowers on the front, Manley said.

“This is frankly unacceptable, and the manner in which (the shooting) was carried out is frightening for us,” Manley said.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available to the first person whose tip leads to an arrest. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 and remain anonymous.

“Any time someone takes such a violent action against somebody else in our community, it’s concerning to us as a police department,” Manley said. “This incident is significant in that these bullets were fired randomly through this door, directly into this door, not knowing who may be on the other side potentially.”