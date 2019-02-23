DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Heritage live oak

to be moved to park

Due to a partnership between the state of Texas, the city of Austin and Waller Creek Conservancy, a heritage live oak from the state Capitol Complex will be moved to Waterloo Park in downtown Austin on Sunday.

Waterloo Park, which is under construction, will reopen to the public next year and will serve as an anchor for the Waller Creek chain of parks. The city and the conservancy are engaged in a public-private partnership to create a revitalized chain of urban parks around a restored Waller Creek. Waterloo Park, along Red River Street between 12th and 15th streets, will be the first phase of the project to be completed.

Healthy trees are integral to a thriving environmental ecosystem, as they help mitigate flooding by stabilizing soil and provide shade for park users. The tree being moved has a “heritage” designation with a 39-inch-diameter trunk and is about four stories tall.

EAST AUSTIN

Mental health group

hosts 'Mind Matters' talk

NAMI Austin, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will host its monthly Mind Matters event titled “Changing Hearts and Minds in the Legislative Session” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dell Children’s Medical Center in the Pat Hayes Education and Conference Center, 4900 Mueller Blvd.

Participants will learn from a panel about the challenges and opportunities of the current legislative session, in which mental health policy has been declared a priority.

Mind Matters events are free and open to the public and bring mental health experts and advocates together to share information, tools and experience with the goal of advancing our community’s understanding of mental illness and increasing awareness of the resources available. For more information about Mind Matters visit namiaustin.org/mindmatters.

ROUND ROCK

Swim safety class

offered to parents

St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, Round Rock EMS and Emler Swim School are offering parents a free swim safety class March 3.

The class will teach parents what to look for in and around the water to keep your child safe, as well as teach adult, infant and child CPR.

Register for the class by calling 512-341-6118 or send an email to Kristen.Hullum@stdavids.com. The class will run from 1-2:30 p.m. March 3 at Emler Swim School, 2800 S. Interstate 35, No. 190.

BASTROP

Lost Pines Knife Show

takes place this weekend

The Lost Pines Knife Show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bastrop Community Gardens, 1067 Texas 71.

The event will include booths with custom knives, knife safety and informational presentations, live music, food trucks, a coffee bar, a cutting competition and live forging and other demos. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for ages 12 and younger.

For more information: txknifemakers.com/events.

— American-Statesman staff