With the MPEV project slated for completion in early April, Amarillo Local Government Corporation officials are moving forward with efforts to establish additional signage as a means of marketing the city-owned downtown parking garage. During Wednesday's regular meeting, board members addressed one of the ideas to attract more traffic to the site.

"At our last meeting, we produced additional signage, the A-frames, and there was some comment from the city's marketing department that it didn't meet some of their design standards," William Biggs, an LGC board member, said. "Since that time we have updated the signs to conform to the city's design plan. We hope to capture more of the traffic that we are missing. Our goal was to get something out there immediately, and we improved on that after input from the city."

Jerry Danforth, the city's director of Facilities and Capital Projects, said the signs have been already been used at a couple of events.

"We actually have attachment points embedded in the concrete so the wind doesn't blow them over," he said. "Realistically, it makes the most sense to place two signs initially, because Buchanan and Pierce are both one-way streets. One (sign) will be at the north corner of Pierce and (the other at) the south corner of Buchanan. That way you are catching traffic flow, and folks driving down the road will see it."

Meanwhile, Danforth sought direction from the LGC board with regard to event parking rates.

"The $10 fee we have for event parking does not meet the contractual agreement with the team," he said."It comes down closer to $8 per event. We had to be within a percentage of the rate the team was anticipating charging for their parking spots. So that brings us to that $8 fee. When we look at that, we need direction from you of how you want to process the events."

Danforth said when the parking garage was originally designed, it was to be automated and not manned.

"It's a totally automated garage," he said. "That being said, the design of the garage was so that after an event, we would have the ability to empty that parking garage in 30 minutes time with 700 vehicles. The only way to accomplish that is to take paid parking on the entry, requiring some manual cashiers to collect the fee upon entry. We see a need for those people to be there at least through the first five innings, collecting cash as people enter the garage."

In seeking a board directive, Danforth also noted the parking garage currently has two full-time employees and anticipated adding two additional staffers, who could come from a grouping of current city employees. Officials added tracking measures are in place for accounting purposes. LGC officials voted to have the rate direction query placed on next month's meeting agenda, while the body's executive committee is expected to meet with city staff to address egress from the parking garage.