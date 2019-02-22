WEST AUSTIN

Free aging conference

offered on Saturday

Dr. Tam Cummings will speak on the various stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in a free conference on aging from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverbend Church, 4214 Capital of Texas Highway.

This year’s annual seminar is geared toward people and families who seek to understand the progression of dementia or Alzheimer’s, or who may be concerned about memory loss for themselves. It also applies to people who care for family members with other conditions related to aging.

The conference will offer tips for avoiding the various pitfalls of caregiving, and ways that caregivers can develop coping skills and find needed support during the loved one’s journey through dementia. It also will provide attendees opportunities to investigate the resources available locally to caregivers.

For more information, or to reserve a space, visit bit.ly/2SegNys.

EAST AUSTIN

Sunday fashion show

benefits cancer center

Beautifully Loved will host the fifth annual Dell Children’s Blood & Cancer Center Fashion Show from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth St.

Models in the show are teens from the Children’s Blood and Cancer Center, receiving a full treatment of clothing fittings, hair, makeup and swag. Ticket sales benefit the Hungry Bunch teen support group that meets once a month for activities.

The event will also include food trucks, music, a bar, live screen printing, kids activities, local vendors and a silent auction.

For tickets: cbccfashionshow.squarespace.com.

EAST AUSTIN

ACC to host annual

Health Sciences event

Austin Community College will host its annual Health Sciences Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the ACC Eastview Campus, 3101 Webberville Road.

Prospective students, their families and guests will be able to tour facilities, speak with faculty and students, view live demonstrations and learn how to get started in the programs.

Registration is not required but is recommended at austincc.edu/healthcareers.

NORTH AUSTIN

Plan for college

at workshop Saturday

Access College America will host a college planning workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Austin Public Library North Village Branch, 2505 Steck Ave.

Dale Price, founder of Access College America, a national provider for college planning solutions, will present information such as personal essays, mistakes college applicants make and how to make a good first impression.

Register at: bit.ly/2E4x0Bl.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Library to screen

‘The Public’ on Sunday

The Austin Public Library will host a free screening of “The Public” at 3 p.m. Sunday with a live Q&A session with the film’s star, Emilio Estevez.

The event will be at the library’s Special Event Center, 710 W. Cesar Chavez St. The film addresses issues facing cities, including homelessness and mental illness, and unfolds within an urban public library.

Seating is limited, so tickets are required at aplthepublicscreening.eventbrite.com.

EAST AUSTIN

'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

screened at Community First

Mobile Loaves & Fishes will host a screening of Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” at 8 p.m. Friday at Community First Village, 9301 Hog Eye Road.

Burgers, french fries, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Attendees may bring a chair or blankets.

The screening is free, although a $5 donation will be accepted. For more information and reservations: bit.ly/2GCyjuS.

BUDA

Old Goforth Road lanes

to be closed Saturday

Due to road construction, southbound lanes of Old Goforth Road between Stone Crest Boulevard and Calomel Trail will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Detour signs will be in place.

Drivers are encouraged to follow signs and proceed carefully through construction zones.

The road improvement project is part of a bond package passed in 2014.

— American-Statesman staff