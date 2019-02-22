With spring break right around the corner, many students are going to start looking for a fun activity to do without having to travel far or pay a fortune.

Eagle Eye Ranch Carriage Company (EERCC) located at 1629 Park Rd 59 in Glen Rose, conducts trail rides through Dinosaur Valley State Park and is the perfect spring break activity.

“We take guests on horseback rides through some of the trails in the park, and it’s kind of a different opportunity,” said owner John Vallaster. “The park gets a lot of hikers and bikers and you can relax and see the nature and [get] a little bit of different perspective than some people get so that’s kind of the premise of what we’re doing. Spring break is a wonderful time to see the park especially if the weather holds out. Everything is blooming and we go through fields made of grasses and wildflowers, and we walk along the Paluxy River, which after our guests go on our horse ride, they can walk down and see the dinosaur tracks.”

EERCC offers a variety of equestrian services for people of all ages and experience, from guided horseback riding to horse drawn wagon rides and wrangler assisted trail rides.

The horse drawn carriage service can also be used for all kinds of events like romantic occasions, weddings, parades, family reunions, Quinceanera's and photo shoots.

EERCC provides three different kinds of trails rides: The Wrangler Assisted Ride is for children three to 11 and each ride lasts 10 minutes for $20; The City Slicker Ride is for children six and older and each ride lasts 30 minutes for $30; and the Horse Shoe Trail Ride is for children eight and up and each ride lasts one hour for $60.

A sunset hayride is also available by reservation only. Riders will load up on the wagon around 6:30 p.m. which is pulled by draft horses and they will cruise through the park at dusk and watch as the Texas sun sets over the ridges, trees and wildlife. The ride is 30 minutes long and will stop at a campsite where riders can roast marshmallows around an open fire with live music playing in the background.

“We’re just starting this hayride with a campfire and from past experience and other businesses, this is a very popular activity and I think it will be a fun and a good opportunity for our guests,” Vallaster said. “The other cool thing is we get to explore a different side of the park that not a lot of guests get to visit.”

For hay rides, all ages are welcomed. Tickets for rides can be purchased from a Wrangler on site.

Hours of operation during spring break are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit http://www.eercc.com or email eagleeyeranch@gmail.com.