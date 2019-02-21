A Children’s Miracle Network event titled “Simply Dangerous — From the Arena to the Runway” will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, in the Thompson Student Center Ballroom on Tarleton State University’s campus.

The 5 p.m. dinner will be followed by a 6 p.m. show featuring singer Hayden Haddock, along with performers Gail Cogburn, Kyler Dean, Kaycie Fair, Jaci Davis and Gabriel Johnson.

In addition, a performing group of middle-aged career women will entertain with a comedy act billed as the “Silver Hag Debut.”

The First Baptist Youth Choir is also scheduled to perform, and Carol Johnson, a Children’s Miracle Network area director, will be a featured speaker.

The color guard will be presented by Tarleton ROTC members.

All proceeds earned from the event will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, according to Rick Taylor of Lilly G Arena Productions.

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $15.

For more information go online to the Lilly G Arena Productions Facebook site under “Getting Dirty.”