Students considering enrolling at Tarleton State University are invited to check out the campus in Stephenville during Texan Tour Saturday, March 2.

Texan Tour is a unique campus preview day designed for prospective students to explore the university’s academic opportunities, visit with current students and see firsthand the spirit of Tarleton.

During the day-long event students will have the opportunity to speak with faculty and representatives from various academic departments, undergraduate admissions, financial aid, scholarships and residential life, and tour the campus and residence halls.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. in the Barry B. Thompson Student Center, with events scheduled throughout the day. The campus tour is free. Lunch at the Tarleton dining hall is $8.

For a schedule of the day’s events, go to tarletonstate.us/TexanTourSchedule.

To register for Texan Tour, visit tarletonstate.us/register

For more information, contact the Office of School Relations at 254-968-9845 or welcomecenter@tarleton.edu.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and weather appropriate clothing.