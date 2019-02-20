Georgia school district says sickened kids showed signs of ‘drug intoxication’

ATLANTA — Fulton County Schools reported that some students sickened after eating Valentine’s Day treats last week “exhibited behavior indicative of drug intoxication.”

The district on Tuesday released its police department’s initial incident report, which The Atlanta Journal-Constitution requested last week though the state’s open records laws.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it received food samples Tuesday afternoon from the district to test. Fulton school officials said that the state agency will run toxicology tests related to the drug suspicion.

Twenty eight students at Sandtown Middle School were taken to the hospital last Thursday after eating food the district said had been brought to school. By Monday, all of the students had been released from the hospital.

Fulton school police reported that students ate heart-shaped lollipops and Rice Krispy treats, among other snacks. Symptoms reported by students included hallucinations, disorientation and watery red eyes. The report noted students “frantically crying off and on.”

“They couldn’t tell me where they were at the time nor could they explain what had happened to them,” the police report stated.

“We want to be very clear that Fulton County Schools will follow through to the full extent of the law as well as with the most severe consequences allowed under our Student Disciplinary Code of Conduct should the investigation indicate foul play,” the district said in a Tuesday statement. “Given the suspicions and the resulting conversation in the community about edibles — or food/candy containing drugs — the school system is preparing a campaign that educates students on the dangers of taking or eating foods that come from an unknown source.”

Cornyn, Cruz propose creation of $1 coins to honor George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush

WASHINGTON — Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn introduced a bill last week to authorize the creation of $1 coins to honor former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara.

“President George H.W. Bush and his beloved wife, Barbara, left behind a legacy of service that will continue to inspire generations of Texans,” Cornyn said in a prepared statement. “I am proud to introduce this legislation so the Treasury can immediately begin issuing coins honoring their contributions to the nation they loved so dearly.”

Co-sponsors of the bill include Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Rob Portman of Ohio and Susan Collins of Maine, along with independent Sen. Angus King of Maine.

The couple, who owned homes in Texas and Maine, died last year. The former president was 94, and the former first lady was 92.

Last June, the Senate passed an amended version of the “American Innovation $1 Coin Act” the House passed in January 2018. The bill requires the treasury secretary to mint $1 coins over a 14-year period beginning last month to recognize “pioneering individuals or groups” from all states, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories.

In recent years, the U.S. Mint has produced coins to honor Native Americans and former presidents. Ronald Reagan was the last former president to have a coin minted, in 2016.

Georgia again stakes its claim to land at Tennessee border

ATLANTA — Georgia is re-starting a 201-year dispute with Tennessee and North Carolina over its northern border and the Tennessee River.

The Georgia House voted 163-4 last week to pursue negotiations to establish the state’s “true boundary lines,” according to House Resolution 51.

The border was mapped incorrectly in 1818, when surveyors mistakenly set the line about a half-mile south of where it should be, said state Rep. Marc Morris, the resolution’s sponsor. Repeated efforts over the years have failed to reset the border at the 35th parallel, where Congress intended it to be when Tennessee became a state in 1796.

The strip of land in question, which measures 51 miles in length, includes about 30,000 residents and part of the city of Chattanooga.

Georgia legislators approved a similar resolution last year, but a commission appointed to take action on the border didn’t make much headway.

Morris said it’s important to continue pushing the issue, and he hopes it gains traction this year. Access to the Tennessee River could help provide for Georgia’s ever-increasing demand for more drinking water.

“My hope is that we can continue dealing with these issues while water is not at a crisis level,” said Morris, a Republican from Cumming. “It’s vital to our community, for our state.”

The resolution calls for three representatives and three senators to be appointed to a boundary line commission that would contact elected officials in Tennessee and North Carolina. If those states don’t negotiate, the border commission could recommend other, undefined steps to reclaim the land.

In Syria, U.S.-backed militia trying to evacuate civilians trapped by Islamic State

AMMAN, Jordan — A U.S.-backed militia has sent trucks to the edge of Islamic State’s dwindling territory in eastern Syria to evacuate hundreds of civilians as well as surrendering fighters, many of them foreign-born, commanders said Tuesday.

About 200 families remain trapped in Islamic State’s last remaining slice of territory in eastern Syria, the United Nations said Tuesday, as sporadic clashes continue between the extremists and a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF.

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet expressed concern for the families, including many women and children, trapped in the village of Baghouz, near the Iraqi border.

“Many of them are apparently being actively prevented from leaving by ISIL,” Bachelet said, using an acronym for the extremist group, in a statement released Tuesday.

They “continue to be subjected to intensified air and ground-based strikes by the U.S.-led coalition forces and their SDF allies on the ground.”

An SDF spokesman said in a phone interview Tuesday that Islamic State had snipers shooting at those fleeing and had mined the road out of the enclave.

“The battle isn’t over yet. There are skirmishes every now and then, and we don’t know how long it will take to evacuate all the civilians,” said Adnan Afrin.

“But when battles intensify in other fronts, civilians are then able to escape and reach SDF forces.”

The evacuations come as the Kurdish militia is poised to overrun the last vestiges of Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate, which the group established five years ago and at its zenith controlled more than 34,000 square miles of territory in Syria and Iraq.

Since then, the militant group has steadily ceded ground to multiple international campaigns, including one by a U.S.-led coalition working in concert with the Kurds and another by Russia and its Syrian government allies.

Now, the SDF surrounds a few hundred militants and their families in a nearly quarter-mile area, the Kurds say. But the offensive has stalled for fear of inflicting civilian casualties.

— Los Angeles Times