Nell is a quiet 2-year-old female pit mix up for adoption at the Erath County Humane Society.

She is a little shy, but warms up once she gets to know you.

Nell weighs 57 pounds and lacks some fundamental obedience training, so she may not be the best dog for a home with small children.

“She is eager to please and learns quickly,” said ECHS board member Dana Whitten.

Nell is kennel-trained, heart worm negative and current on vaccines.

Anyone interested in adopting Nell or other pets at the animal shelter can call 965-3247.