The Stephenville Kiwanis Club presented donations to six local charities during Tuesday’s weekly meeting at Agave.

The Kiwanis Club donated money to Backpack Buddies, Meals on Wheels, Erath County Humane Society, Erath County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post, Choices and Catholic Charities Rural Vocation Program of Fort Worth.

“Our main focus is to support youth and youth-related organizations within the community so that’s kind of the focus of our groups that we donate to,” said Kiwanis President Jason Schipper.

Schipper has been a member of the Kiwanis Club for about two years. He was invited to join by the late Larry Ciccarelli, who was his predecessor as the constable in Stephenville.

“Once I got involved and saw the positive stuff they were doing in the community, I quickly joined,” Schipper said. “If you’re interested in making a difference in the youth of Erath County, then Kiwanis is a great place to start.”