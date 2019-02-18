By all accounts, it looked as though Dr. Ann Calahan and Scott Osman would settle in for another term on the Stephenville ISD board of trustees without a challenge.

But city politics is often full of surprises and this year was no exception.

By the time the filing period ended on Friday, both incumbents had garnered an opponent.

Phyllis Stewart is challenging Calahan for place 4 and Monty Stone is challenging Osman for place 5.

The E-T has not been able to reach Stewart for comment about her candidacy, but this is not her first run for public office.

In 2017, she filed to run for Erath County judge, but dropped out shortly after making the announcement.

Stone, 37, was born and raised in Stephenville and graduated from SHS in 1999.

Today, he works in construction and believes the time is right to serve on the school board.

“I feel like things are a little stagnant and I think it’s time for some fresh blood and new ideas,” Stone said. “I have a strong background in construction and I think I can help with the new construction happening across the district.”

Stone and his wife Holli have two children.

Calahan currently serves as the board’s president and is seeking her seventh three-year term.

Osman serves as vice president and is seeking his third.