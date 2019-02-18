After serving as Erath County constable in precinct 2 for the past 14 years, Leroy Gaitan is expected to resign in the coming days.

Gaitan reportedly came to an agreement with commissioners during a meeting last week that he would resign effective Feb. 28, according to a source familiar with the situation.

When asked about the pending resignation, Erath County Judge Alfonso Campos declined to comment.

Gaitan is currently serving his fourth term as constable.

It is unclear what is prompting the resignation, but two sources say problems with Gaitan have been brewing for months and have recently gotten worse.

If the resignation transpires, commissioners will have to appoint a replacement to serve out the remainder of Gaitan’s four-year term.