Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending Feb. 11:
Lone Star Tea, 5207 98th St. Suite 100
Spartan Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, 8217 Ave. D
Candice Johnson, 5210 County Road 1300
Carri's Crochet Creations, 5218 25th St.
Rose Petals, 6801 19th St. Lot 259
Betty's Wreaths, 4306 29th St.
Art by Caiti, 1940 Texas Ave.
Discount Battery, 1605 50th St.
Rfox+Art, 2109 64th St.
Rita Higginbotham, 5302 Ave. Q Suite 14
Stephanie Valdez Photography, 2111 62nd St.
K and T Collectibles and Gifts, 6108 Knoxville Drive.
A Plus Janitorial, 5015 44th St.
Kabletowava Films, 5315 39th St.
Lubbock Pressure Washing LLC, 4708 67th St. Suite 110
Simply Les Unique Boutique, 4910 64th St.
We Print T-shirts, 2807 Amherst St.
Angie's Shop, 1018 Slide Road Suite 200
Kacijo's Closet, 1105 Ironton Ave.
KDP Studios, 4405 18th St.
Liza's Loops, 5521 17th Place
Stan's Lawn Service, 5814 Duke St.
Kiger Ventures LLC, 2811 S. Loop 289
Mett's Paint and Body, 8901 Highway 87 Space 21
Ransom Canyon Jewelry/Jenn's Creations, 7808 Ave. X Apartment A
4 Seasons Lawn Care, 905 FM 41
Curvetique, 6010 100th St.
Johnson Taco Stand, 5104 70th St.
Nan Tandy Estate, 5608 86th St.
White Cactus Tees, 6553 85th St.