Tarleton State University welcomes Kristin Singleton-Ferrari, witness to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, to campus on Sunday, March 3, as part of its annual Survivor Speaker Series. The public is invited.

Hosted by the Department of Psychological Sciences and Tarleton’s Educator Preparation Services, Singleton-Ferrari presents “No Longer Ground Zero: The Past, Present and Future of NYC and the World Trade Center” at 3 p.m. in the Barry B. Thompson Student Center Ballrooms.

Singleton-Ferrari will share her story from Sept. 11, 2001, taking the audience through the tragedy and memories that changed the lives of millions, including herself. Singleton-Ferrari was scheduled to participate in an interview that morning on the 106th floor of the World Trade Center’s Tower I.

Tickets are $10 for students with a Tarleton ID and $15 for non-students. Proceeds will support students in Tarleton’s College of Education, the Department of Psychological Sciences and Educator Preparation Services.

Tickets can be purchased at http://tarletonstate.us/survivorspeaker.