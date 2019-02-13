The Stephenville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a brand new event - Tastings on the Trail - from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Phase 2 of the Bosque River Trails.

The wine walk will feature five stations, each with a wine and beer tasting and food pairing.

The event will also include an acoustic band, cash bar, photos, musicians along the trail and outdoor seating.

“It’s a way to celebrate that phase of trail that we just opened, but it’s also to support Keep Stephenville Beautiful. They are partnering with us and all of the proceeds that we make off the event will actually go to them,” said Jennifer Basham, parks and leisure services director for the city of Stephenville.

Keep Stephenville Beautiful is a non-profit organization that envisions a clean and beautiful city where all citizens value and protect natural resources and take responsibility for enhancing their community environment.

Tickets are $50 and will be available for purchase on Valentine’s Day.

The Stephenville Public Library is also hosting a Parents’ Night Out from 5:30-9:30 p.m. that same night.

Parents can drop off their children as long as they are between the ages of three to 12, and the library will keep the children until the event ends. The children will enjoy crafts, movies, dinner and treats.

Basham said the public will enjoy the event because it’s “something completely different.”

“It’s unique. We're not trying to compete with a huge festival line walk. This is an intimate setting. We’re limiting the quantity of tickets that we sell. It’s supposed to be very relaxing. The foods and wines and beer that we’re pairing are totally different than anything else that's around here, but we are bringing in local chefs and local restaurants and we are just doing it in a different way so that people get a different experience,” Basham said.