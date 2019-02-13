Granbury Theatre Company will continue its 2019 Broadway on the Brazos season with the musical Mamma Mia! on Feb. 22-March 24, at the historic Granbury Opera House.

According to Music Theatre International, ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Originally conceived by Judy Craymer, music and lyrics are by Benny Anderson and Björn Ulvaeus with some songs by Stig Anderson and book by Catherine Johnson. A 2008 movie starred Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, and Pierce Brosnan.

Leading the Opera House production are Mikki Lewis as Sophie Sheridan and Amanda Williams Ware as her mother, Donna. Others in the cast are Fatima Austin, Bob Beck, Aaron Brooks, Miles Emerson, Stephanie Felton, Tim Herndon, Bradley McKinney, Courtney Mitchell, John Pollock, Micky Shearon, and Stephanie Simmons.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are available through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org.

Ticket prices are $35 for prime seating and $30 in standard seating. Discounts are available for senior citizens, active duty military personnel, veterans, students and children as well as for groups of 10 or more.