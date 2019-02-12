The Yellow Jacket Band hosted the UIL region 7 solo and ensemble contest on Saturday with 25 1A-4A bands. The contest was also a state qualifying event.
Members of the band performed 33 solos and 26 ensembles. Out of those performances, 40 earned first division ratings and 13 second division ratings.
Fifteen of the first division performances will advance to state.
Students advancing to the Texas State UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest will compete in Austin in May.
Solos earning 1st division ratings:
Olivia Burrows – Flute solo – advancing to State
Katie Campbell – Flute solo – advancing to State
Abbey Leinhauser – Flute solo
Gaby Mullins – Flute solo – advancing to State
McKenna Dillard – Oboe solo
Jordan Morrow – Bass Clarinet solo
Nicholas McCray – Contra Clarinet solo
Milton Alvarez – Trumpet solo – advancing to State
Emma Clarke – Trumpet solo – advancing to State
Carter Cole – Trumpet solo
Anna Gray – French horn solo
Adam Noyola – Euphonium solo – advancing to State
Juan Canales – Tuba solo – advancing to State
Trunks Reeves – Tuba solo
Dillon Shumaker – Tuba solo – advancing to State
Mia Davila – Marimba solo – advancing to State
Curtis Jenkins – Marimba solo – advancing to State
Tanner Marple – Marimba solo – advancing to State
Hunter Merrill – Marimba solo – advancing to State
Matthew Moix – Marimba solo – advancing to State
Zoe Richards – Marimba solo – advancing to State
Alexes Thurman – Marimba solo
Ensembles earning 1st division ratings:
Jazz Ensemble
Flute trio – Alexus Adams, Elizabeth Marshall, Ariana Soto
Flute trio – Emily Hoskins, Bowan Morris, Jessica Pacini
Clarinet trio – Felisa Barron, Aaron Farfalla, Gabriel Flores – advancing to State
Clarinet trio – Diana Estrada, Grace Garcia, Mia Jaimes
Clarinet trio – McKenna Dillard, Mia Jaimes, Amber Pack
Clarinet quartet – Tessa Drew, Gabriel Flores, Trystin McMurry, Lauren Pope – advancing to State
Clarinet quartet – Felisa Barron, Tessa Drew, Aaron Farfalla, Amariss Meraz – advancing to State
Saxophone quartet – Kimberly Arpin, Jace Carrillo, Eli Ratliff, Alex Sample – advancing to State
Saxophone quartet – Miguel Chavez, Mitch Deckard, Brett DeViney, Amariss Meraz – advancing to State
Saxophone quartet – Miguel Chavez, Mitch Deckard, Brett DeViney, Eli Ratliff – advancing to State
Flute choir – Olivia Burrows, Katie Campbell, Dani Chavez, Gaby Mullins, Sydney Nguyen, Jessica Pacini – advancing to State
Trumpet trio – George Aguirre, Cade Castleberry, Ethan Nehring – advancing to State
Trumpet trio – Zoe Brigman, Adriana Romero, Danielle Smith
Trumpet trio – Gustavo Canales, Carter Cole, Christian Moncada
Trombone trio – Rett Douglas, Marco Rodriguez, Gage Wells – advancing to State
Brass choir – Milton Alvarez, Henry Betz, Emma Clarke, Rett Douglas, Anna Gray, Adam Noyola, Marco Rodriguez, Dillon Shumaker, Conner Stewart, Gage Wells – advancing to State
Percussion ensemble – Savana Akins, Luke Barry, Jordan Beyer, Colby Dodson, Ryan Donham, Landon Dyches, Chinmayee Lalgondar, Jolie Mays, Matthew Moix, Trinity Pack, Zoe Richards, Callie Wells – advancing to State
Solos earning 2nd division ratings:
Gustavo Canales - Trumpet solo
Luis Vargas – Trumpet solo
Aidan Espinoza – Tuba solo
Aaron Atchley – Marimba solo
Holden Gerhardt – Marimba solo
Chinmayee Lalgondar – Marimba solo
Trinity Pack – Marimba solo
Ensembles earning 2nd division ratings:
Saxophone quartet – Jace Carrillo, Alex Sample, Elliott Nehring, Peyton Skinner
Bassoon trio – Myla Childers, Amber Pack, Alexes Thurman
Trombone trio – Dylan Beamsley, Kacen Groves, Mace Parham
Trombone quartet – Ellie Hodgen, Mace Parham, Noellia Soto, Jay Wilson
Four brass – Austin Eckert, Jared Parsons, Angelica Rivas, Sandy Sanchez
Tuba/Euphonium quartet – Juan Canales, Aiden Espinoza, Matthew McKenzie, Jared Parsons