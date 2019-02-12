The Yellow Jacket Band hosted the UIL region 7 solo and ensemble contest on Saturday with 25 1A-4A bands. The contest was also a state qualifying event.

Members of the band performed 33 solos and 26 ensembles. Out of those performances, 40 earned first division ratings and 13 second division ratings.

Fifteen of the first division performances will advance to state.

Students advancing to the Texas State UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest will compete in Austin in May.

Solos earning 1st division ratings:

Olivia Burrows – Flute solo – advancing to State

Katie Campbell – Flute solo – advancing to State

Abbey Leinhauser – Flute solo

Gaby Mullins – Flute solo – advancing to State

McKenna Dillard – Oboe solo

Jordan Morrow – Bass Clarinet solo

Nicholas McCray – Contra Clarinet solo

Milton Alvarez – Trumpet solo – advancing to State

Emma Clarke – Trumpet solo – advancing to State

Carter Cole – Trumpet solo

Anna Gray – French horn solo

Adam Noyola – Euphonium solo – advancing to State

Juan Canales – Tuba solo – advancing to State

Trunks Reeves – Tuba solo

Dillon Shumaker – Tuba solo – advancing to State

Mia Davila – Marimba solo – advancing to State

Curtis Jenkins – Marimba solo – advancing to State

Tanner Marple – Marimba solo – advancing to State

Hunter Merrill – Marimba solo – advancing to State

Matthew Moix – Marimba solo – advancing to State

Zoe Richards – Marimba solo – advancing to State

Alexes Thurman – Marimba solo

Ensembles earning 1st division ratings:

Jazz Ensemble

Flute trio – Alexus Adams, Elizabeth Marshall, Ariana Soto

Flute trio – Emily Hoskins, Bowan Morris, Jessica Pacini

Clarinet trio – Felisa Barron, Aaron Farfalla, Gabriel Flores – advancing to State

Clarinet trio – Diana Estrada, Grace Garcia, Mia Jaimes

Clarinet trio – McKenna Dillard, Mia Jaimes, Amber Pack

Clarinet quartet – Tessa Drew, Gabriel Flores, Trystin McMurry, Lauren Pope – advancing to State

Clarinet quartet – Felisa Barron, Tessa Drew, Aaron Farfalla, Amariss Meraz – advancing to State

Saxophone quartet – Kimberly Arpin, Jace Carrillo, Eli Ratliff, Alex Sample – advancing to State

Saxophone quartet – Miguel Chavez, Mitch Deckard, Brett DeViney, Amariss Meraz – advancing to State

Saxophone quartet – Miguel Chavez, Mitch Deckard, Brett DeViney, Eli Ratliff – advancing to State

Flute choir – Olivia Burrows, Katie Campbell, Dani Chavez, Gaby Mullins, Sydney Nguyen, Jessica Pacini – advancing to State

Trumpet trio – George Aguirre, Cade Castleberry, Ethan Nehring – advancing to State

Trumpet trio – Zoe Brigman, Adriana Romero, Danielle Smith

Trumpet trio – Gustavo Canales, Carter Cole, Christian Moncada

Trombone trio – Rett Douglas, Marco Rodriguez, Gage Wells – advancing to State

Brass choir – Milton Alvarez, Henry Betz, Emma Clarke, Rett Douglas, Anna Gray, Adam Noyola, Marco Rodriguez, Dillon Shumaker, Conner Stewart, Gage Wells – advancing to State

Percussion ensemble – Savana Akins, Luke Barry, Jordan Beyer, Colby Dodson, Ryan Donham, Landon Dyches, Chinmayee Lalgondar, Jolie Mays, Matthew Moix, Trinity Pack, Zoe Richards, Callie Wells – advancing to State

Solos earning 2nd division ratings:

Gustavo Canales - Trumpet solo

Luis Vargas – Trumpet solo

Aidan Espinoza – Tuba solo

Aaron Atchley – Marimba solo

Holden Gerhardt – Marimba solo

Chinmayee Lalgondar – Marimba solo

Trinity Pack – Marimba solo

Ensembles earning 2nd division ratings:

Saxophone quartet – Jace Carrillo, Alex Sample, Elliott Nehring, Peyton Skinner

Bassoon trio – Myla Childers, Amber Pack, Alexes Thurman

Trombone trio – Dylan Beamsley, Kacen Groves, Mace Parham

Trombone quartet – Ellie Hodgen, Mace Parham, Noellia Soto, Jay Wilson

Four brass – Austin Eckert, Jared Parsons, Angelica Rivas, Sandy Sanchez

Tuba/Euphonium quartet – Juan Canales, Aiden Espinoza, Matthew McKenzie, Jared Parsons