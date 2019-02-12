A recent ranking of the 58 community colleges in Texas revealed what many already knew: Ranger College is among the best two-year colleges in the Lone Star State.

According to a ranking of the state’s two-year colleges for the 2018-19 academic year by Schools.com, Ranger College ranks second among all community colleges in Texas.

The colleges were ranked according to several factors including tuition, student-to-faculty ratio and graduation and transfer rates.

“We’re every proud to offer top-quality educational opportunities to our students,” said Ranger College President William Campion. “We strive to provide the best opportunities to our students that we can, and we take great pride in seeing them come here and succeed.”

BEST BANG FOR THE BUCK

Below is a look at the recent top 10 ranking of Texas’ 58 community colleges by Schools.com.

Howard College - Big Spring Ranger College – Ranger Central Texas College – Killeen Palo Alto College – San Antonio Richland College – Dallas McLennan Community College – Waco Galveston College – Galveston St. Phillip’s College – San Antonio Brookhaven College – Farmers Branch Houston Community College – Houston