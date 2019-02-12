Carey Boynton has become the third candidate to file for place 5 on the Stephenville City Council.

Boynton filed Tuesday at City Hall, three days before the filing period ends.

In a statement to the E-T, Boynton said he and his family have lived in Stephenville since 2006.

“My history consists of serving in the U.S. Navy during the Persian Gulf War. I have worked in corporate America in the accounting and purchasing departments,” he said. “Upon our arrival to Stephenville, I began my own business in 2006 and continue to be a small business owner. “

Chris Evans will serve as his treasurer.

“We have felt blessed to be a part of Stephenville and want others to have a wonderful life in this charming town as well,” Boynton said. “After serving as a deacon in the church, I want to serve the people of Stephenville. I want to be a part of making this a great town for the next generation.”

Local insurance agent Ricky Thurman and retired salesman Bradley Oglesby have also filed to run for place 5, currently held by Rhett Harrison.

Harrison has reportedly stated that he will not seek re-election, but the E-T has not received a formal announcement.