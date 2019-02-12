A move by the Stephenville City Council has paved the way for the development of a “select service” hotel opening in Stephenville as part of Tarleton Crossings.

The council entered into an agreement with SRH Hospitality during a called meeting on Tuesday.

Jerry Crenshaw with SRH Hospitality said the estimated $20 million hotel will likely be a Marriott, Hyatt or Hilton.

“It will be a minimum of four stories and 120 rooms,” Crenshaw told the E-T.

The hotel will also include a swimming pool, full bar, on-site restaurant, exercise room and 15,000-square foot conference center, which will accommodate 500 people.

The hotel is part of Tarleton Crossings, a project developed by Malcolm and Taylor Kanute with Keewaydin Developments.

“We have a lot of enthusiasm for this project, which has gone from a 5-acre development to 12,” Taylor Kanute said. ”We have enjoyed working with members of the city council and everyone agrees that this is something that will help the city move forward.”

Only three new hotels have been built in Stephenville in the past 31 years, and none in the past five.

An official gathering announcing the project will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at City Hall.