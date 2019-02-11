With only a few days left to file for a spot on the May 4 city ballot, Gerald Cook filed on Monday to run for place 7 on the Stephenville City Council.

“Stephenville has always been really good to us; it’s where we started,” Cook told the E-T. “I want to use some of the knowledge I have gained over the years to make Stephenville an even better place to live. It’s all about the economy and quality of life.”

Sherry Zachery currently sits on place 7, but remains mum on whether she will seek another term. Tarleton State University professor Dr. Moumin Quazi has also filed to run for place 7.

Cook said he doesn’t know Quazi, but heard he is “a nice guy.”

Cook grew up in Dublin and graduated from Tarleton State University.

He served as president of the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce for nine years.

“We were fairly successful in the economic development business at that time,” Cook said. “We were able to secure FMC and Norton (now known as Saint-Gobain Abrasives) and a bunch of others.”

Cook’s career in the corporate world took him across the country and in 2015, he retired as president of a development corporation in Kentucky and moved back to Stephenville.

He currently serves as the vice chairman of SEDA.