Dr. Tara O’Connor Shelley, professor and co-director of the Institute on Violence Against Women and Human Trafficking and co-director of the Institute for Criminal Justice Leadership and Public Policy in the School of Criminology, Criminal Justice, and Strategic Studies at Tarleton State University, recently received the prestigious designation of Fulbright Scholar.

As a Fulbright recipient and a representative of the United States, Shelley will teach and do research with the Police Academy of the Czech Republic in Prague. POLAC is a state university and offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

“I am deeply honored to represent the U.S. government and Tarleton State University as a Fulbright Scholar,” she said. “I look forward to working directly with Czech scholars and criminal justice practitioners on complex research projects while also helping educate their next generation of criminologists and police officers.”

The Fulbright, which aims to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and those of other countries, is the nation’s flagship international educational exchange program, sponsored by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. State Department.

Shelley received her Ph.D. in criminology at Florida State University and her master’s in justice, law and society from the American University. She previously worked as an associate professor and co-director of the Center for the Study of Crime and Justice in the Department of Sociology at Colorado State University.