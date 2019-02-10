The Tarleton State University Department of Fine Arts presents trombonist Matt Jefferson in a guest artist recital at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in the theater of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center.

Admission is free.

Jefferson, who holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in performance from the University of North Texas, is the instructor of brass at Nicholls State University.

Originally from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, he is a former member of the six-time Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band. He played on “Lab 2009,” which received two of those six nominations.

He has performed across the globe, including venues in Thailand, France, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, England, and all over the United States and Canada.

Jefferson has shared the stage with artists such as Dave Brubeck, James Carter, Alex Iles, Jiggs Whigham, Steve Davis, Rick Baptist, Bill Reichenbach, Pete DeSiena, Brad Leali, Denis DiBlasio, Lyle Mays and Wayne Bergeron, as well as the Houston Symphony.