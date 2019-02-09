FORT WORTH - Tristan Hanna, a member of Stephenville FFA, caught a calf during Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble Feb. 5, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $12,500 in scholarship awards.

Hanna’s parents are Doug and Cassandra Hanna. Hanna’s award was sponsored by Sandford Oil Company.

During each of 28 rodeo performances, the Calf Scramble gives 16 Texas 4-H and FFA members the opportunity to catch one of eight calves released during the show in one of the most thrilling and unpredictable events. Justin Boots and Texas Mutual Insurance Company are long-time supporters of the Calf Scramble. Participants who do not catch a calf receive a pair of Justin Boots, a practice that has seen more than 227 pairs of boots awarded annually.

The Stock Show’s Calf Scramble scholarship awards range from $500 to $12,500, to participants who demonstrate dedication and hard work through monthly reports, and a final essay submitted to their sponsors and the Calf Scramble Committee. Hanna will use the purchase certificate to buy a registered beef or dairy heifer to raise and exhibit at next year’s Stock Show. This year, $292,000 in calf scramble scholarships will be awarded to 67 students.