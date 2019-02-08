The Erath Count Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit late Thursday night.

The incident began when a deputy was on patrol on US Hwy. 281 North and observed a vehicle fail to dim their lights to oncoming traffic. The deputy turned on the vehicle to investigate the situation when the driver of the vehicle accelerated.

The deputy activated the emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit went on to FM 1188/1189 from Erath County into the community of Lipan in Hood County. The driver was able to evade the deputy at that time.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in Hood County were made aware of the pursuit initially, and reported a short time later that they had located the suspect vehicle in Hood County.

Erath County Sheriff’s Office was told that the vehicle failed to stop for the troopers and another pursuit ensued with the driver evading troopers in Parker County.

The vehicle was dark in color, possibly green truck. The driver was not identified.