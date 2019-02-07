Tarleton State University is currently accepting students for its Educational Talent Search, a college preparatory program.

Participants must attend Henderson Junior High or high school in Cisco, Cranfills Gap, Dublin, Eastland, Gorman, Hamilton, Hico, Meridian, Morgan, Stephenville or Walnut Springs.

They should also be upcoming first-generation college students or meet program income guidelines. Students who do not meet these criteria may still be eligible based on unmet academic need.

Educational Talent Search assists participants on a weekly or biweekly basis at the target schools. The high schoolers receive secondary and postsecondary academic advising, assistance in preparing for college entrance exams and completing college admission applications, information on federal student aid programs and financial literacy, and opportunities to explore campuses of higher education.

Participants attending Henderson Junior High focus on developing academic skills and positive self-esteem and peer relationships, and setting high educational and career goals. Educational Talent Search exists to increase the rate at which participants complete high school and enroll in and graduate from college.

Applications can be downloaded from the Educational Talent Search website https://www.tarleton.edu/trio/ets/apply.html or picked up from school guidance counselors.

For more information, call Jenny Watts at 254-968-9369.