AUSTIN - Jason Beyer has been named to the Texas Beef Council and the Beef Promotion Research Council of Texas board of directors for his sixth term.

The checkoff boards establish the budget and ultimately decide which demand building programs receive checkoff funding collected under the national and state Beef Checkoff Programs.

The board consists entirely of beef producers providing representation of the state through organization affiliation. In addition, the board may elect two directors at large, without nomination by a qualified organization, to round out the board with equitable geographic and sector representation.Directors can serve up to six consecutive one-year terms on the checkoff boards.

As past chairman of the TBC board, Beyer serves on the executive committee and the domestic marketing committee.

Beyer is the co-owner of ABF Packing Ltd., Farm to Market Food, Kennedy’s Sausage Company and Beyer Ranch. Additionally, he raises Holstein dairy cattle, is a foundation representative for Southwest Meat Association, a livestock auctioneer, and an order buyer for Holstein replacements.