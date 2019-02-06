An Erath County grand jury indicted 17 individuals Wednesday including four men accused of burglarizing Cowboy Tobacco in December.

Xaverone Thomas, Deaveon Thomas, Laderrius Davis and Deshun Clark were indicted for burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

The men allegedly broke into the store about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 12. When police arrived at the scene, the four suspects fled on foot, but two were apprehended by police immediately.

A third was captured hours later at Optimist-Jaycee Park and a fourth was taken into custody at Walmart.

“We were notified (about the burglary in progress) by the owner of the store who was alerted by his security system,” Police Chief Jason King said following the arrests. “The suspects were able to gain access inside the business and stole cash and several cartons of cigarettes.”

Others indicted include:

• Jose Angel Balleteros Jr., unlawful possession of a firearm, a third degree felony.

• Lawrence Shane Carswell, driving while intoxicated (third or more offense), a third degree felony.

• Lyndon Kale Cole, theft, a state jail felony.

• Michael James Cole, delivery of marijuana, a state jail felony.

• Christin Kay Gallegos, two counts of theft (with previous convictions), a state jail felony.

• Edgar Omar Hernandez, assault (family violence with prior conviction), a third degree felony.

• Elizabeth Irene Johnson, driving while intoxicated (with child passenger), a state jail felony.

• Jessie Lee Lewis, theft (with prior convictions), a state jail felony.

• Francisco Javier Macias, driving while intoxicated (third or more offense), a third degree felony.

• Hector Magdaleno-Torres, two counts of possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Gordon Anderson Shockley, possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Scott William Smith, theft, a state jail felony.

• Tina Marie Winegart, possession a substance, a state jail felony.