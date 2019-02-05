Scrap whatever lunch or dinner plans you have made for Wednesday.

Stephenville’s newest restaurant - Shooterz Bar & Grill - is opening its doors at 11 a.m. tomorrow, just in time for lunch.

“We are very excited to open the new restaurant,” said owner Nick Halili. “This is a nice, sit-down restaurant with seafood and a full bar.”

Halili is no stranger to the restaurant business. He also owns Pastafina, which opened in Stephenville in 1997.

Located on Washington Street (in the former Outpost Burger Co. location), Shooterz specializes in fresh seafood like surf and turf, oysters, stuffed shrimp and crab cakes. For those who prefer their dinner from the land, there’s also ribeye and chicken fried steaks, linguini and a variety of sandwiches like buffalo chicken and seafood po boy.

“I would describe (Shooterz) as an upscale sports bar,” said general manager Angie Rhodes.

The restaurant has undergone a complete remodel with an extended bar, televisions and outdoor patio with comfy seating.

There is also a variety of specialty cocktails like The Sniper, Thirty Ought Six, The Texan and The Ruggar.

“Everything will be fresh, nothing frozen,” Halili told the E-T in a previous interview. “I have passion for this business. I want to offer the best to the people of Stephenville. They deserve it.”