Boyd Waggoner watched his cook at Burger Joint at Graham Central Station whip up a special order for a customer on Jan. 30. The customer ordered a hamburger with double meat, double cheese, double bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocados, grilled onion, jalapeños and eight sides of Ranch dressing. Then they ordered a milk shake with extra Oreos to wash it down.

Waggoner said he loves his customers and enjoys the fact that they can order their burgers just the way they like them.

This, however, was the biggest one they have made. Could you eat it?