Kiley Haley, a third grade math and science at Hook Elementary, was among 30 teachers from across the region honored by Weatherford College at the 2019 Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers celebration Jan. 25 at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center.

Celebrating its 23rd year, the Harvey Academy honors exemplary teachers in the memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey, who taught at WC for 23 years and was considered among his peers as a “master teacher.”

Her nomination states, “Grit, grace, growth, and gratitude are the four words that come to mind when describing Kiley Haley. Mrs. Haley exemplifies grit every day by constructing rigorous lessons that challenge, yet engage, her students in learning. She frequently transforms her classroom that takes her students on new adventures and experiences. Mrs. Haley provides her students with an abundance of grace. When her students struggle with a concept, she pours out the grace and works with them diligently until the task is conquered. Her soft-spoken, gentle nature is a perfect encourager to a young soul. Growth is witnessed in her students on a daily basis. Students, parents, and co-workers have gratitude for Kiley Haley’s talent and passion for students and education.”