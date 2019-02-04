Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Center for Texas Industrial History offers an early Valentine’s outing — a free screening of the 1935 Marx Brothers’ classic, “A Night at the Opera” — at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the museum in Thurber.

The Marx Brothers take on high society in a movie hailed as one of their best.

Two lovers, both in opera, are kept apart by the man’s lack of acceptance as an operatic tenor. Pulling several typical Marx Brothers’ stunts, they arrange for the normal tenor to be absent so that the young lover can get his chance.

The event is part of the Night at the Opera House series at the Gordon Center. The showing is free but seating is limited. Reservations are recommended. A light snack will be served at intermission.

To reserve a seat, email GordonCenter@tarleton.edu, call 254-968-1886 or go online on at www.tarleton.edu/gordoncenter/.