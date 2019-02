Ash is a handsome, playful and loving two-year-old male Huskey mix. He has been at the shelter since April of last year and is ready for a forever home.

Ash is kennel-trained and currently on vaccines. He can get nippy when playing, so he probably would not do well in a home with small children.

If you are interested in adopting Ash or meeting other pets at the Erath County Humane Society, call 965-3247.