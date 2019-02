Tarleton State University’s choral program presents “A Concert of CommUNITY” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, in the theater of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Enjoy iconic spirituals, gospel songs, favorite hymns and a medley by Tarleton’s Latin Groove Culture. Tarleton students Lena Avila, Tori Vilches and Joel Poole perform as soloists.